Portree RNLI receive Applecross donations of £5,850

Members of the Applecross Boatpull Team have presented the Portree Lifeboat team with a donation of £4,000.

Since 2002 the Applecross team have set themselves the annual task of pulling a replica lifeboat to a RNLI lifeboat station, collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds for various charities along the way.

In addition to the £4,000 donation, the Portree RNLI crew were also presented with a cheque for £1,850 by Glynis Padgett in memory of her husband Tony – a long-time member of the Applecross Boatpull Team who sadly passed away earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the Portree RNLI team said: “Thank you very much to everyone who took part and donated to raise these wonderful sums of money.”