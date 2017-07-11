Isles Bosom Buddies highlight the benefits of breast-feeding

NHS Western Isles health visiting team organised a Teddy Bear’s picnic recently to promote the benefits of breast-feeding.

Held as part of the National Breastfeeding Celebration Week, the Bosom Buddies event greeted over 25 parents, including visiting grandparents from Columbia in South America, with their babies and young children, in the renovated retirement centre in Stornoway.

Health visitor Anna Mackay said: “Despite our change of venue due to cooler weather, it was fantastic to see everyone having fun at our relaunch following the renovation at the retirement centre and we were truly delighted with the turnout. A number of new mums and babies came along, many of which had never attended Bosom Buddies before and all were welcomed into the group.

“Bosom Buddies is a great way for local mums to meet, which is particularly useful for parents of similarly aged children to their own. In fact, one mum who has three children and has attended Bosom Buddies over the last six years told us that some of the friends she made at the group are now her closest friends.”

During the event, mums and mums-to-be were given the opportunity to help plan the group’s future activities such as practical advice on weaning and healthy snack demonstrations, information on the healthy start scheme, first aid, music and movement, baby massage, keeping active, and talks from local services and groups to help families. Staff from the public library’s Bookbug team also attended to host a session featuring songs, stories and rhymes, with everyone taking part.

Bosom Buddies meets every Wednesday from 10am-12pm in the retirement centre located in Bayhead, Stornoway.