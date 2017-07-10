West Highland Free Press – Audio Edition

Every week, Skye & Lochalsh Council for Voluntary Organisations http://www.slcvo.org.uk/ produces an abridged audio version of the West Highland Free Press. This fantastic service, made possible by local volunteers, allows those in our community with visual impairment to enjoy the newspaper in audio format.

Every week, we will upload this version to our website to allow wider community access to this volunteer service.

We’d also encourage you to pay a visit to the SLCVO website to get a flavour of the vital work they do, and if you can support them in any way, please do.

The abridged audio version (a series of 19 MP3 files) of the West Highland Free Press dated 30th June 2017 is below: