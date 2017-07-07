Show medal reunited with Skye

The Committee of the Skye Agricultural Society is pleased to have back in their possession a silver medal which they believe dates back to 1903.

It was found by one of the committee members on a Californian coin dealer’s page on eBay USA. After bidding and a careful journey, it is now back on Skye.

The committee would very much like to know how it came to be in the USA and if there are any other medals like this still in existence on Skye, in the rest of Scotland, or elsewhere in the world.

The committee are appealing for any help interpreting the inscription on the medal

They think that it was hallmarked in Birmingham in 1903; and part of its inscription reads INSTD MDCCCCIII – which probably reads “Established 1903” but it is an unusual representation of Roman Numerals as there are four Cs when usually only three are used together. The rest of the inscription includes a Gaelic phrase, “Mar a Chuirear Buainear’ as well as ‘Skye Agricultural Show’. It shows a fine Highland Bull’s head.

The Skye Show have launched a new website – www.skyeshow.org.uk – which includes full details of events.

This year’s Skye Show will be held on Saturday 5th August at the King George V Playing Field in Portree.

Pictured are committee members from the Isle of Skye Agricultural Show, Jennifer MacKinnon and Janette Sutherland display the medal as chairman Seumas MacLean looks on.