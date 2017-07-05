Glowing inspection report for “excellent” Crossroads Care

Crossroads Care Skye and Lochalsh has once again received the highest commendation in their annual inspection from the Care Inspectorate.

The unannounced inspection from the regulatory body for care work in Scotland praised Crossroads Care, awarding the local charity the highest available gradings in all categories including care and support and staffing. After a thorough inspection the Care Inspectorate “concluded that people continue to receive excellent support from a well-planned and flexible service”.

Asking users of the service for their feedback, the highlights included “I wasn’t at all happy before I had the Crossroads service. They encourage me to live in a more normal way” and “always reliable, 100 per cent consistent, dependable”.

Commenting on the inspection report, service manager Jennifer Millington said: “We are thrilled to received such wonderful feedback from the Care Inspectorate. We have now maintained the highest grade possible across all areas for seven years which is testimony to the hard work of our wonderful care and support team and inspirational volunteers. Crossroads now looks to build and develop on this wonderful news and we are excited for our future.”