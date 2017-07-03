Kishorn Seafood Bar named casual dining restaurant of the year

Kishorn Seafood Bar in Wester Ross has won its category in this year’s Scottish Hospitality Awards.

The bar, which is owned by Viv Rollo and managed by daughter Lisa, came out on top in the Casual Dining Restaurant category.

“It was unbelievable to win,” Lisa told the Free Press. “Mum and I only went down for the night out and we never expected anything like this.”

The bar will be handed over to new owners at the end of the month and Lisa said she’s not sure what she’ll do after that.

“I suppose it depends on the new owners, but the business has been part of my life for so long it might feel a bit strange for me to be there,” she added.

Viv opened the seafood bar in April 1996, with a very simple but effective philosophy – the freshest local seafood prepared and served up without any fuss.