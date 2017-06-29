Police appeal over missing man

Police have appealed to the public for help tracing a missing man.

Robert Burns Mason (35) was last seen in the Cearns area of Stornoway around 9pm on Monday 26th June but is now believed to be on Skye. He is understood to be driving a silver Renault Megane registration SY06 XAO and has two Staffordshire Bull Terrier with him.

Mr Mason is described as 6ft 1 inch in height, slim build and has short dark blonde hair.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Mr Mason and are appealing for anyone with any information that could assist with enquiries to call 101. Alternatively, information can be anonymously provided to crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.