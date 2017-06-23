Police charge 15 drivers with speed offences on Skye

A week-long road safety operation was carried out by Police Scotland on Skye after concerns were raised by residents and local community groups.

The operation saw 15 drivers charged with speeding in built-up areas, two people charged with drink driving, two vehicles being seized for having no insurance and a driver reported for having no valid driving licence. A number of other offences in relation to inappropriate driving and vehicle defects were also detected.

Constable David Canning, based in Dunvegan, led the operation. He said: “It was disappointing to detect so many people continuing to drive at inappropriate speeds in the built-up areas of the island, including one local man who has been reported to the procurator fiscal for driving at 51 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone in Broadford.

“These pro-active patrols, working jointly with the roads policing unit, will continue throughout the summer in order to influence driver behaviour and ensure that the Skye roads continue to be safe places for residents and visitors.

“All of those detected now face a fine and points being imposed on their driving licence whilst those caught drink driving face a minimum of a 12-month driving ban if found guilty.”

He added: “Our message to users of the roads on the Isle of Skye is to take your time, drive with consideration for others and get there safely.”

Anyone with information in relation to specific areas where speed or inappropriate driving is a concern is asked to contact 101 to speak to a local officer and follow the @LochabSkyePol Twitter feed for up-to-date information on what is happening in the area.