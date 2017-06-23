Big swim on Skye to support school and charity

A group of parents and teachers from Macdiarmid primary school on Skye will next week aim to keep swimming for 12 hours in a charity challenge to support the school and the local Lucky2bHere appeal.

Next Thursday (29th June), at 8am, Hannah Wilson, Iain Murray and Tara Lancaster will set off on their challenge at the Fingal Centre in Portree. For a 12 hour period the trio will keep on swimming, while senior pupils at Macdiarmid Primary School will join them for stints in the pool at various points throughout the day.

The trio will be working in a relay system – and each swimmer will be keeping forward motion at all times in the pool, with no stopping, treading water or putting their feet down.

Hannah Wilson, a parent at the school, came up with the idea having been involved in a 12 hour sailing event some 20 years ago.

The organisers of the challenge have chosen to support the local charity Lucky2bHere, which recently visited the school to deliver emergency life support training skills to pupils.

Training for the event began in January with Scott Milne brought in as a swim coach in order to get the most out of the group. His job has involved working with the swimmers to improve the efficiency of their strokes and to conserve as much energy as possible.

The Just Keep Swimming Skye team have their own website, while donations can be made here