Plockton woman’s skydive in aid of MD charity

BY KEITH MACKENZIE keith.mackenzie@whfp.com

A Plockton woman is to take to the skies next month, inspired by her infant son and his brave battle with a debilitating muscle condition.

On 5th August Natasha MacNeil will be parachuting out of a plane above St Andrews to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Natasha’s six-year-old son Keiran was recently diagnosed with Becker Muscular Dystrophy, a rare and painful condition which wastes muscles away over time. It currently has no cure but the charity funds medical equipment, research into treatment and provides help for families.

Keiran, a pupil at Plockton Primary School, was eventually diagnosed with the condition in January of this year, having initially been admitted to hospital the previous May suffering pain in his legs.

Natasha said: “Keiran endures a lot of pain every day, but he is an inspiration to myself and others. He is a happy boy with a get-up-and-go attitude.

“I hope we can help other families to improve their condition and make their lives as comfortable as possible.”

Natasha admitted that she was “nervous but excited” at the prospect of the tandem skydive, adding: “It’s all for an amazing cause.”

Muscular Dystrophy and related conditions affect some 70,000 people throughout the UK. To help with Natasha’s fund-raising campaign visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Natasha-keiran-Macneil.