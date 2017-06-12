Exhausted kayaker rescued on Skye

Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI’s volunteer crew were paged were called out today (Monday) to a kayaker who was hypothermic and exhausted after being in the water for a prolonged length of time.

The lifeboat Spirit of Fred. Olsen (pictured) launched at 1.17pm and raced towards the casualty who was on the Kylerhea shoreline on Skye, arriving on scene at 1.27pm. The first paramedics had just arrived, and had begun to treat the male casualty who was hypothermic and exhausted after struggling in the water for a significant length of time after his kayak overturned.

It was decided due to the extremely remote location and the casualty’s condition, that the best method of extraction was via the Coastguard helicopter, which arrived on scene at 2:05pm and landed on the shore to enable two medics to examine the casualty. After discussions with the lifeboat crew, local Coastguard teams and paramedics, it was decided that they would winch the kayaker on-board the helicopter instead of trying to carry him up the extremely slippery shoreline.

The casualty was winched on-board the helicopter at 2:20pm and flown to hospital. The lifeboat was then stood down and returned to Kyle where it was refuelled and made ready for service by 3:15pm.