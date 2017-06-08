Clever Alick scoops t-shirt design competition

A t-shirt designed by a Portree High School pupil will feature at this weekend’s Isle of Skye Half Marathon.

The sponsors of Saturday’s event, the Scottish Salmon Company, challenged S1-S3 pupils at Portree High to design a race t-shirt based on key elements of the firm: Scottish salmon, pride, passion, provenance and, of course, the Isle of Skye.

The winning design was created by 12-year-old Alick MacLachlan from Waternish and will be worn by a team of SSC runners taking part in the half marathon. In second place was Sara Oussaiden (13) while David Broughton (14) came third. All three finalists were awarded a gift voucher for local outdoor clothing and equipment store Inside Out, as well as some delicious Scottish salmon.

Craig Anderson, chief executive at the Scottish Salmon Company, said: “A huge well done to Alick and a big thank you to everyone who entered. We asked pupils to bring our core values of pride, passion and provenance to life and they certainly did this in very creative and eye-catching ways.

“We received fantastic entries from 146 very talented students and it was not an easy job deciding on a winner. We are looking forward to seeing our SSC runners kitted out in Alick’s t-shirt on race day.”

He added: “We are passionate being an active member in the communities where our staff live and work and are very proud to be sponsoring this year’s Skye half marathon. This event is a major part of the community on Skye and we have been working closely with the race committee to ensure this year’s is the biggest yet.”

Claire Dorman, head of technology at Portree High School, said: “We were thrilled when the Scottish Salmon Company approached us to help design their race t-shirts. Our S1-S3 pupils really got stuck into the brief, producing some excellent designs of a very high standard. The kids really did a good job incorporating our lovely island, salmon and the company’s values into their designs.

“It’s so exciting that Alick’s design will be brought to life for race day – I know he’s looking forward to seeing the runners wearing their t-shirts.”