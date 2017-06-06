Big-hearted Calum and crew close in on £25,000 for charities

Calum’s Seal Trips in Plockton is closing in on £25,000 raised for good causes.

Over the last 17 years, Calum MacKenzie and his crew have collected donations from passengers on his various vessels and have given £24,414 to several charities, including Macmillan Cancer Care, Marie Curie and Highland Hospice, Skye and Lochalsh Young Carers and Kyleakin Connections.

“It’s not just me – it is all the crew from way back who have done this,” said owner Calum MacKenzie. “We don’t keep tips for ourselves, they just go straight into the tip cup. My guarantee is ‘free if no seals’ and if we don’t see any, which does happen, a lot of people will say here’s something for your tip cup.”

Calum’s boat for the last nine years has been the ‘Sula Mhor’. Before that, he had the ‘Argus’ and the ‘Amanda C’.

Meanwhile, local Macmillan fundraiser Marie Finlayson said the running total for Lochalsh, Kintail and Glenelg fundraising had passed the £400,000 mark since 1984, when Macmillan started collecting.

She added: “We also now receive many donations from Skye since the Skye committee disbanded a couple of years ago. I am not sure how much they would have raised over the years but £400,000 is a phenomenal amount of money and shows just how lucky we are to have so many faithful supporters. I would like to say ‘many, many thanks’ to them all on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support.”