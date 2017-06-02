Students learn from local business

Pupils from Plockton High School have been taking part in their annual week of work this week. The pupils, who have recently moved into fourth year, attended a series of workshops and seminars presented by local employers designed to give the students a flavour of working life.

Having spent the Monday and Tuesday attending workshops listening to what local employers have to offer and the opportunities available after school, the pupils then spend the final part of the week in practical work experience.

The Free Press attended the workshop sessions, where pupils learned about the value of local, community-based news, wrote a series of short articles and discussed the ethics of journalism when newspapers report on tragic events.