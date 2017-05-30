Isles boy donates hair to charity

A schoolboy from Lewis is using his hair to help others.

Last week, after over a year without a haircut, twelve-year-old Charlie Macmillan from Point had his locks cut off by Moira Matheson of the Attic Hair Studio in Stornoway. He is donating his hair to the Little Princess Trust, who make wigs for children with cancer, while also fundraising for the Leanne Fund.

Chrisetta Mitchell, development manager of the Leanne Fund, said: “We are so grateful to Charlie for choosing to support the Leanne Fund through his challenge as well. His efforts to help other children in need are inspiring.”

To support Charlie’s fundraising, visit his Just Giving page — over £500 has been donated so far — at justgiving.com/fundraiding/Clashair

The Leanne Fund was set up in 2009 in memory of Leanne Mitchell from the Isle of Lewis. The charity funds special treats and a range of support services for young people affected by cystic fibrosis and their families across the region.