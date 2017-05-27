Open day to showcase new exhibition at Skye and Lochalsh Archive Centre

High Life Highland’s Skye and Lochalsh Archive Centre in Portree will be holding an open day on Tuesday 6th June from 11am-7pm.

The event will include a new exhibition of photographs and postcards, many of which have never been displayed before.

A selection of old favourites from the Duncan Macpherson and David Banks collections will be displayed along with rare views of Skye and the Cuillins. The exhibition will showcase photographs from Raasay and Waternish along with school, shinty and early transport images.

The open day will also feature archive film footage of the area from the 1930s and 1960s and there will be an opportunity for visitors to browse back copies of local newspapers the West Highland Free Press and the Clarion of Skye. A display of original archive material from local estate, family and business collections will provide a flavour of the range of records in the care of the archive centre.

Councillor John Gordon, speaking on behalf of all four Skye and Raasay councillors, said: “High Life Highland’s archive open days are a great way to find out more about the fantastic local history and heritage resources held within our local archives.

“They can inform people about their local heritage, help them to find out ways to research personal histories and inspire you to go home and dig out that old box from under the bed or in the attic to see if you hold any hidden social or local history gems waiting to be uncovered.”

Visitors are encouraged to call in on the open day and browse the material on display at the archive centre in the Elgin Hostel, Portree. The exhibition will be available throughout the summer (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm).