World’s last sea going paddle steamer to visit west coast

The ‘Waverley’, the world’s last sea going paddle steamer will next week be sailing from Kyle, Skye, Gairloch and Raasay.

Next Wednesday (31st May) ‘Waverley’ will sail from Armadale for a cruise up Loch Nevis to visit Inverie – only accessible by sea or foot and home to Britain’s remotest pub.

On Thursday 1st June passengers can step aboard in Kyle of Lochalsh, Portree and Gairloch and enjoy a cruise towards Loch Torridon. The next day there is a cruise around Raasay from Kyle of Lochalsh, Portree and Raasay.

2017 marks the 70th year since Waverley’s maiden voyage. Named after Sir Walter Scott’s first novel, the ship was built for the London and North Eastern Railway to replace the paddle steamer, HMS ‘Waverley’, which was sunk on May 29th 1940 whilst evacuating troops from Dunkirk.

Launched on October 2nd 1946 from the former A&J Inglis yard in Glasgow, she was later towed to Greenock where her triple expansion engines were fitted by Rankin & Blackmore. These have now become one of the ship’s major attractions.