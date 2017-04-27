Election hustings in Kilmuir, Skye

Kilmuir Community Council are to host a hustings event ahead of the local government elections on Thursday 4th May.

The event, on Tuesday 2nd May, takes place in Kilmuir Village Hall and will offer voters a chance to hear from the 12 candidates standing in the Eileen a Cheò ward.

The candidates are: Campbell Dickson (Independent); John Finlayson (Independent); Hamish Fraser (Independent); John Gordon (Independent); Ronald MacDonald (Independent); Calum Macleod (SNP); Ken MacLeod (Liberal Democrats); Malcolm MacLeod (Conservative); Drew Millar (Independent); Peader Ó Donnghaile (Labour); Ian Renwick (SNP); and Moira Scobbie (Independent).