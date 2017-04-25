Gaelic singer to take part in First Nations festival in Australia

A Skye Gaelic singer will head for Australia next month, joining artists from all over the world in a celebration of global indigenous culture.

Anne Martin (pictured) from Kilmuir has been invited by the British Council (Australia) to add her Gaelic voice at the First Nations Arts Festival in Melbourne.

There, she will collaborate and exchange ideas with a variety of cultural voices from Native American, Aboriginal, Maori, Pacific Island and communities classified as ‘First Nations’.

The Australia trip is just part of what has a been a busy period for the north Skye performer.

This year Anne, along with Jason Singh, is amongst the 20 winning composers of the prestigious Performing Rights Society Foundation’s New Music Biennial awards 2017. She believes few traditional artistes have made it on to this prestigious list.

The New Music Biennial will showcase the talent of the UK’s music sector as part of the official Hull UK City of Culture 2017 programme.

Anne Martin’s involvement comes as a result of her collaboration with musician and composer Jason Singh.

They continue to be supported in their development by Skye-based Atlas Arts who initially brought them together for a festival on the island four years ago. Their ‘ceumannan/footsteps’ project combines storytelling from the Isle of Skye and Northern India, and the harmonic traditions of Gaelic and Indian Raga.

The duo – who have previously performed in the UK and India – will feature in short performances in Hull on the 2nd of July and in London’s Southbank Centre on the 8th. As part of a five-piece band they will then head north for two longer performances at Skye’s Fèis an Eilein in Sleat on Wednesday 5th July and at An Lanntair in Stornoway the following evening.

Anne said the two artists had found musical connections by exploring their cultural heritage.

She said: “Jason was born and brought up in London with his family roots in the Punjab and separation is a popular theme within our cultures.

“I’ve always felt Gaelic song can transcend cultural barriers. At its root is people, emotions and things people went through. “Music has no borders and can draw people together from all cultures with stories and song. We feel the celebration of commonality and diversity is crucial in today’s world.”