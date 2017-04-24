Seumas’ Bar at Sligachan Hotel – transformed for 2017

Double the dance-floor – that’s what’s on offer at the newly-refurbished Seumas’ Bar in Sligachan on Skye.

So for weddings, parties, fund-raising events — including the annual Glamaig Hill Race ceilidh — live bands and storytelling, Seumas’ Bar really is an ideal venue. The new layout means the dance-floor has more than doubled in size and the room has a greatly enhanced sociability factor. To thank for that are interior designers Graven Images, architect MacDonald Associates and BSL Interiors Ltd who supplied the craftsman furniture. Paul of PF Electrics did a fantastic job of the lighting, along with his son, the wizard electrician Jacob.





Named after a very special family dog who once frequented the premises, cheerily welcoming customers with a cheesy grin and regularly pinching food from plates and damp socks drying by the fire, the bar opened about 30 years ago. An increase in the number of walkers and climbers and passing trade made it impossible for the old public bar in the hotel to cater for the needs of this crowd.

“Seumas’ Bar tries to cater for all age groups and all types of people,” said director Catriona Coghill. “Whether it be locals, visitors, hill walkers, families – our aim is to give everyone a warm welcome and a good time. Managers David and Diana, with their trademark enthusiasm and drive, are the perfect couple to bring in the new lay out.”

“We are enjoying our third season at Seumas’ Bar, and believe that it’s on track to be the best whisky and music venue on not only Skye, but in the Highlands,” David and Diana said.

Seumas’ Bar has gained an international reputation for its display of malt whiskies, having won the Good Food Pub Guide Whisky Bar of the Year five times in the last seven years.

As with any good pub, good food is of course a must, and there are plenty of local suppliers and producers who make Seumas’ Bar one of Skye’s star culinary hot spots. They include: Loch Eishort Mussels, Sconser Scallops, Lochalsh Butchers, Williamsons, Coast and Glen, Sutherland Brothers, Inverarity Morton and Skye Wholesale.

To wash it down, try one of the craft ales produced by the Cuillin Brewery, which is based at Sligachan. Seumas’ Bar prides itself on being one of the busiest Real Ale establishments on the island, and hosts many other Scottish ales.

With the stunning Cuillin Range on the doorstep, Seumas’ Bar is an oasis for the weary traveller, not to mention the foot-sore dancer.