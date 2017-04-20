Stornoway event to showcase food and crafts “from the Minch to Mumbai”

A unique international culinary and arts event will be held in Stornoway next weekend.

Fèill Ceáird is Còcairachd (Craft and Cookery Festival) in An Lanntair (12pm to 4pm) is being billed as an opportunity to experience food and crafts from the Minch to Mumbai.

For those wanting to work up an appetite for all the tasty treats on offer, the second annual Harris Tweed cycle ride leaves An Lanntair at 10am. This ‘spiffing’ cycle around the town offers a chance to win the prestigious prize of a yellow hand-knitted geansaidh for the best-dressed rider and this year An Lanntair also has a geansaidh geal for the best young rider.

In addition to cooking demonstrations and tastings throughout the day, the event also includes an exhibition of locally-produced craft and there will also be a “foraging banquet” on the Friday evening with food from the Hebrides.

Offering a feast for the eyes is an exhibition by Hebridean contemporary artists Sophie Morrish, Meg Rodger, Jocelyn Anne Rabbitts, Lorraine Burke, Margaret Maclellan and Elsie Mitchell, exploring the elements, botany and creatures of the coastal edge. The exhibition, ‘Oirthir – Edge of the Land’, opened on Tuesday (18th April) and will run until 27th May in An Lanntair’s cafe bar gallery.

An Lanntair chief executive Elly Fletcher said: “What a wonderful chance to recognise the incredibly-talented artists from these islands, and to have the opportunity to see and experience their craft and work through real live demonstrations. I love the fact that we’re combining this with a celebration of food from across our diverse local communities. I’m so looking forward to this busy, bustling, fascinating and delicious festival day of food and craft wonders.”