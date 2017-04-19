Developers of Kyleakin fish farm plant to host event for local firms

Developers behind the major fish feed plant in south Skye are inviting potential suppliers to meet them and discuss opportunities the new project might present.

Marine Harvest and some of the main contractors for the Altanavaig project in Kyleakin will host the event next Wednesday (26th April). The company say they are interested in speaking with any businesses which could help with supplies and services as the development takes shape.

Highland Council gave the go-ahead to the fish feed plant in February, and Marine Harvest hope to complete the £93 million project during 2018. The project includes construction of factory buildings 40 metres high, a 60-metre chimney stack and an extension of the quarry pier near the Skye Bridge. Developers have promised at least 55 full-time jobs and say fish feed manufactured in Kyleakin will be distributed to sea farms throughout Scotland, Ireland, Norway and the Faroe Islands.

The ‘meet the supplier’ event will run next Wednesday from 6.30pm until 8.30pm in Kyleakin Community Hall.