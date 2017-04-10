New sponsors announced for MacTavish Cup final

Inverness-based solicitors Anderson Shaw & Gilbert have been named as the new sponsors of the MacTavish Cup Final.

Due to be held at the Bught Park in Inverness on Saturday 10th June 2017, the event will be broadcast live on BBC Alba and will be preceded by the MacTavish Juvenile Cup final and two primary school age six-a-side tournaments.

The Royal Bank of Scotland announced that they would not be continuing with their sponsorship of the competition earlier this year.

Revealing the new deal Camanachd Association president Jim Barr said: “This timely intervention by Anderson Shaw & Gilbert will ensure that the final of the MacTavish Cup will still be a memorable day for the players and spectators as befits its heritage. On behalf of the members and board of the Camanachd Association, I would like to formally welcome Anderson Shaw & Gilbert as our official hosts for the 10th of June at the Bught Park. I look forward to sharing that event with them and hopefully many more, be they as guests or hosts. In the meantime there are several good cup ties to savour with the second round of the MacTavish Cup imminent on Saturday the 15th of April.”

Findlay Boyd, a director of Anderson Shaw & Gilbert, added: “Anderson Shaw & Gilbert are proud to be named as match day sponsors of the MacTavish Cup Final, a deal which further cements our long standing association with the sport of shinty. Our business has provided legal services to clients in the Highlands and Islands since 1881 and we are delighted to have this opportunity to present the trophy at the Bught Park in Inverness on 10th June, a trophy which itself dates back to 1898. We recognise that shinty is a sport with roots firmly embedded in the communities and culture of the Highlands and for us, being part of those communities and supporting their heritage is just as important as doing business there. We look forward to welcoming the players and their supporters to what should be an exciting cup final.”

Events on the day are also being supported by the Inverness Common Good fund.