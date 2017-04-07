Skye Live festival to return in autumn

KEITH MACKENZIE

The Skye Live music festival is to return to the famous home of the Skye Highland Games this year on a new September date.

The festival will take place on the site knowns as ‘The Lump’ in Portree on 22nd and 23rd of September.

Organisers have this week confirmed that former Mercury Music Prize nominees Django Django will be headlining the festival alongside German electro club favourite Apparat.

Niteworks — the Gaelic-electro band who hail from Skye — will be the festival’s resident house band, while other acts will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Festival co-organiser Niall Munro said it was planned to have two stages on the site, and he believes the return to the Lump venue — as well as the new autumn slot — would prove popular with festival-goers.

The first Skye Live festival in 2016 was held at the Lump, but last year the event moved to the King George V Park in Portree over the May Day bank holiday weekend.

German electronic producer Apparat will be making a rare Scottish solo appearance, having been on a two-year world tour as part of the acclaimed electronic super group Moderat.

Having been hard at work in the studio on their third album, Django Django will bring their unique blend of indie, folk and electronica to Skye for the first time. While the band will be playing on the island for the first time, this will be something of a homecoming show for one of the members as drummer Dave Maclean has family on the island.

Niall Munro said: “The Lump is an iconic venue at the heart of Portree, and the setting makes for a fantastic atmosphere.

“We’ll again have a varied line-up of music. We hope the festival, in its new date, will round off a great summer.

“Building on last year’s event when we teamed up with top local chefs, we’re again keen to promote the area’s food as much as we can. That will again be a big feature this year.”

Tickets for Skye Live 2017 were due to go on sale last night (Wednesday), with a limited batch of ‘early bird’ weekend tickets priced at £72 (plus booking fee). The cost will increase after that to £79 (plus booking fee) for standard weekend tickets. Standard weekend festival ticket prices have been reduced by around 20 per cent from the 2016 festival, and the ‘early bird’ discount has been offered for the first time.

For more Skye Live Festival news, sign up to SkyeLive.co.uk and follow Skye Live Festival on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.