Harry Styles in Skye for video shoot

Harry Styles became the latest big name star to be spotted on Skye this week, as he filmed scenes for a video being made as he launches his solo career.

Access to the slipway in Staffin was blocked off on Monday while the film crew got to work on a shoot that saw the former One Direction singer suspended from a helicopter.

A series of photographs were published today (Wednesday) by ‘The Sun’, documenting the shoot on a ‘secret Scottish location’, which Skye locals soon confirmed on social media was Staffin in the north end of the island.

Film crew members had been staying locally, but the identity of who they were there to film was kept top secret.

In recent years the north end of Skye has featured in a number of TV and film productions, including ‘Prometheus’, ‘MacBeth’ and ‘The BFG’.