Skye architecture firm celebrates 21st birthday

Dualchas architects celebrated their 21st birthday last week with a party for invited guests at their practice at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig in Sleat on Skye.

Pictured are members of staff from the Sleat and Glasgow practices on the veranda outside the Studio Fas centre at Sabhal Mòr, where Dualchas is headquartered.

Founded by twins Neil and Alasdair Stephen, the firm originally sought inspiration from the “true vernacular” of the Highlands – the blackhouse. Last week they celebrated by launching a new brand marque, the charging goat.

“Whilst people were cleared across the Highlands and often replaced with sheep the domestic goat remained, becoming feral in the remote glens,” said Neil. “It is an iconic symbol of resistance and survival.”

Alasdair added: “For the past 21 years we have worked with a dedicated international team to deliver award-winning buildings, helping us become an industry leader in rural architecture.

“While we are proud to have contributed to improving, and making high-quality design a reality in rural Scotland and beyond, there are serious challenges for our profession in trying to help deliver affordable housing. Rural Scotland could be transformed into a modern, vibrant economy, but it faces a crisis through a lack of housing for the young. Vision and leadership are needed at every level to solve this problem.”

The Dualchas team has designed hundreds of homes and won several RIAS and RIBA awards. Most recently Dualchas represented Scotland at the 2016 Venice Architectural Biennale and, notably, collaborated with internationally-renowned Norwegian architecture practice Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter on the St Kilda Centre, Ionad Hiort, on Lewis.