Breast cancer diagnosis spurs Skye nurse into action

BY KEITH MACKENZIE keith.mackenzie@whfp.com

A Skye nurse is helping a fundraising and awareness drive following her diagnosis with breast cancer.

Lisa Madigan from Uig is stressing to women the importance of regular checks and the need to make a GP appointment should they have any concerns.

Next Friday she is hosting a coffee afternoon in Portree Hospital as a fundraiser for Cancer Research UK. Just over a year ago Lisa noticed what she described as ‘thickened tissue’ and within half an hour she rang her GP to make an appointment. While the anxiety can sometimes put people off going to the doctor, mum of four Lisa is grateful she acted so swiftly. Within 10 days of her initial GP consultation, she had been referred to the Highland Breast Centre at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where her diagnosis was confirmed.

She has since undergone surgery and chemotherapy, and will soon target a return to work. Lisa, who was 48 when she made the discovery, urged women to be persistent if they ever suspect a problem.

She said: “I didn’t actually find an obvious lump, it was more like thickened tissue, and at first the GP didn’t feel it. I had to point out where it was. It’s important that women show their GP where they suspect concern.”

Lisa will host the coffee afternoon next Friday as both a thank you for the “fantastic treatment” she received at the Highland Breast Centre, and in hospital in Broadford, and to encourage others to get checked.

“If it helps or encourages just one person to get checked up, then it’s all worth it,” she added.

The coffee afternoon, in aid of Cancer Research UK, takes place in the meeting room of Portree Hospital at 12 noon next Friday (7th April).