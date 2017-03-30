Shieldaig pupils celebrate NC500 on new tea towel

Children from Shieldaig Primary School in Wester Ross launched a special tea towel this week to celebrate the North Coast 500 tourist route.

The pupils recently took part in a ‘Dragon’s Den’ style event in front of local businesses and were given over £300 to design the towel, which was launched in Nanny’s Shop on Tuesday.

Lynn Frost from the shop, who has acted as business adviser to the children, said they had already been “overwhelmed” by orders which had come in from as far afield as Australia and California.

The pupils who took part in the project are Francesca Hendriks, Cameron Hill, Maisie Fraser, Jack Fraser, Eoghain Sutherland, Jessica Hendriks, Bailey Dacker, Fraser Frost, Charlotte Fraser and Ciara Sutherland.

Shieldaig head teacher Sarah MacDonald-Taylor, said: “Nanny’s is the first stockist of the North Coast 500 tea towel, with hopefully many more businesses to follow. Publicity on Nanny’s Facebook page has resulted in interest from both the UK and further afield, and the school is now organising a mail order option. All profits from this project will go directly to school funds.”

P7 pupil Ciara Sutherland added: “We would all like the opportunity for our school business to grow, as it will benefit the pupils and the whole community.”

Tea towels are available from Nanny’s, Tigh an Eilean Hotel, Patterns of Light in Kishorn and in various B&Bs.