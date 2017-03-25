Skye’s musical talent on show

Skye’s musical talent will be the focus of events next week in Sleat.

Next Thursday (30th March), the traditional music course students from Sabhal Mòr Ostaig present a night of Gaelic song, music and piping with guest pipers, singers and musicians Decker Forrest, Christine Primrose, Murdo Cameron, Ingrid Henderson and Angus MacKenzie. The event kicks off at 8pm.

Popular Skye ‘folk noir’ band The Dead Man’s Waltz return this year to celebrate their 10th anniversary. They will give a concert in An Talla Mòr on Friday 31st March at 8pm as part of their tour taking in Stornoway, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester.

The Skye and Lochalsh Orchestra take to the stage at Sabhal Mòr on Saturday 1st April at 7.30pm. Led by conductor Iain Roden, the evening will feature Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No 4 with Christine Watkiss as soloist.

The Charlie McKerron concert in Tarskavaig Hall on 29th March has sold out but there are still tickets for Plan B Dance’s ‘Citizen’ in Sabhal Mòr tonight (23rd March). This is an opportunity to see one of Scotland’s leading dance companies perform to live music outside the city stages.

For further information and to buy tickets, contact Seall on 01471 844207 or visit www.seall.co.uk.