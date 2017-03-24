Man’s body recovered off Skye

The body of a man was recovered from the sea off Skye yesterday (Thursday).

A member of the public contacted police at around 11am with concerns for a man and a police and Coastguard search was subsequently launched.

At around 4pm a man was recovered from the water near Kilt Rock and was assisted by medical professionals but sadly died.

Inspector Lynda Allan said: “We are making efforts to contact the man’s next of kin. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and as is standard a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”