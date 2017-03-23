New team at Skye’s Clan Donald

A new management team will lead Clan Donald Lands Trust in Sleat, Skye, into the 2017 season, following the recent resignation of chief executive Jan Wallwork Clarke to pursue other interests. This was reported by James Macdonald, chairman of the executive committee.

On behalf of the trustees, he thanked Jan for her contribution over the last two years. He went on to express his confidence in the outlook for the 2017 season, having passed operational control to the newly formed management committee, made up of CDLT’s existing skilled and experienced staff.

The finance director, Iain Farquharson, will act as chairman of this committee, supported by Sue Geale, manager of the Museum of the Isles, Chris Cartwright, estate and gardens manager, and Mags Macdonald, events co-ordinator and accommodation manager.

The new team will oversee the re-branding of Armadale Castle (pictured), Gardens and Museum of the Isles in time for the start of the 2017 season, which is expected to be even busier than recent years. The location and facilities at Armadale Castle, Gardens and Museum of the Isles, offer a unique visitor experience, with a wide range of activities and events this year, commencing with the annual clarsach competition to be held in the Stables Restaurant on Saturday 25th March.

A list of current staff vacancies, along with a full programme of events for 2017, will be available on our new website, www.armadalecastle.com , which will go live shortly.