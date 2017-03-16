Young carers group boosted by £82,000 grant

The Young Carers project in Skye and Lochalsh has been boosted by a grant of £82,000 from BBC Children in Need.

The three-year grant of £82,672 to Skye and Lochalsh Community Care Forum’s Young Carers Project will help fund staff to deliver a range of activity sessions that improve on the general wellbeing of young people with caring responsibilities. The project supports an estimated 100 young carers aged between 10 and 15 in Skye and Lochalsh.

The project’s activities include weekly workshops on topics like home and personal safety, managing emotions and relationships, healthy living, first aid, budgeting, positive decision-making and personal goal-setting. Regular outings and residential breaks, which provide young people with opportunities and relief from demanding or stressful responsibilities at home, are also funded by the project.

Young carers who are identified as being particularly vulnerable within the group will also benefit from individually tailored one-to-one support.

Marjory Jagger, manager at the project, said: “We’re so thrilled to have been awarded this money. It will support our work with young carers for the next three years, many of whom have significant responsibilities, and will enable us to help them build the coping skills necessary to reach their fullest potential.”

Some of the young carers based at Victoria Cottage in Portree are pictured as they celebrate the BBC Children in Need award, along with support worker John Campbell and assistant manager Grant Mackay.