SkyeDance workshops in Portree

SkyeDance will be holding dance workshops in Portree High School this coming Saturday.

Led by Melody McIndoe and Charith Nandasena from Inverness, the afternoon events will cover different styles including the Lindy Hop, Charleston and Jazz. The workshops are from 1.30am to 1pm and from 2pm to 3pm. A swing dance due to be held that evening has however been cancelled.

Pictured are members of SkyeDance at a national performance event YDance Routes Destination in Glasgow’s Tramway earlier this month. Their piece was entitled ‘Hello, This Is’ and focused on the theme of perception and how “we not only see ourselves, but how others see us”.