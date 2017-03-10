Tourism ‘wish-list’ to be discussed in Portree

A new ‘wish-list’ of tourism-related infrastructure projects for Skye and Lochalsh will be debated in Portree next week.

Ahead of the official launch of the new area marketing organisation ‘Skye Connect’, campaigners have contacted community groups to find out about various initiatives – with a view to potentially supporting them under one banner.

The initial list — which organisers say is not definitive — includes: car parking at the Fairy Pools; a revamp of Armadale Pier; new festivals at Aros in Portree; stabilisation of Duntulm Castle; pontoons on Raasay; public toilets in Broadford; an upgraded Meanish Pier; the Collie and MacKenzie sculpture in Sconser; enhancements at the Storr; and a campsite in Broadford.

Skye Connect will be launched next Saturday (18th March) at the Aros Centre in Portree. Speakers include Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, and Colin Simpson, head of tourism at Highland Council.

Kate Forbes, (pictured), the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, has said previously that a Scottish Government-backed ‘tourism development plan’ for Skye is a realistic prospect in the coming years.

Visitor numbers to the island surged last year, but despite the boom in trade several businesses reported that a lack of investment in road maintenance, car parking spaces at main attractions and poor signage were a problem for locals and tourists alike.

There are hopes Highlands and Islands Enterprise will back the Skye Connect project, and potentially fund a paid development officer.