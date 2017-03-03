Skye was in mourning this week with the news that a popular member of the mountain rescue team died while walking in the Kintail hills last week.

Stuart Ashton (53) from Carbost was airlifted by coastguard helicopter to Raigmore Hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack while on Ciste Dhubh with friends. He was treasurer of the MRT and is survived by wife Tania, with whom he ran a B&B in Crossal, and their daughter.

Kintail Mountain Rescue Team was called out at around 5.30pm on Friday 24th February and assembled at the Cluanie Inn but were not able to recover Mr Ashton until the following day due to bad weather. Also in attendance were Police Scotland.

Skye MRT posted the following tribute on Facebook: “It is with great sadness and regret that Skye MRT wish to announce the recent death of one of its most valuable and respected team members: Stuart Ashton. He lost his life in the pursuit of something he was most passionate about.

“Stuart touched the hearts of everyone he came into contact with. He was always smiling and always enthusiastic. His passing has left a void that will be very difficult to fill.

“Stuart’s commitment to Skye MRT, SARDA Scotland and Scottish Mountain Rescue was second to none. Skye MRT would like to offer Stuart’s family, and especially Tania, their support and dearest heartfelt condolences. Stand down buddy, we will miss you.

“We’d also like to thank Kintail MRT, Skye and Lochalsh police and the Cluanie Inn for their understanding, help and support.”

Mr Ashton’s funeral will take place on Friday of next week.