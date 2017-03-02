Fund in aid of Inverinate man seriously injured after being struck by car

A fund set up in aid of an Inverinate man seriously injured in a suspected hit and run in Inverness has raised over £3,500 in under 20 hours.

Steven Fraser (35) was rushed to Raigmore with serious injuries after being hit by a car on Friars Bridge, Inverness in the early hours of Sunday 19th February. Police traced the vehicle and two men, aged 21 and 25, have been charged with a string of offences in relation to the incident.

Mr Fraser, a gamekeeper in Sutherland, had been in Inverness on a night out after taking part in the Snowman Rally earlier in the day. Following surgery he was transferred to hospital in Aberdeen last week and now faces a long recovery.

In light of this his longtime friend and co-driver, Rhuaridh Campbell, has set up a fundraising page in aid of the father of two which has already raised £3,515. On the page Mr Campbell states: “Horrifically in the small hours Steven was on the receiving end of a hit and run by a drink driver in a car on Friars Bridge, Inverness and was rushed to Raigmore Hospital for life saving treatment, the staff there done an amazing job, NHS at it’s best and saved Steven, although he suffered horrendous injuries, he is now stable after making simply mind blowing progress.

“But there is a long road to recovery. A lot of his friends and the rally family have asked if there was a donation fund set up and this is why I have set this up, not easy writing this and wish I wasn’t but let’s help Steven along that road by donating to this fund for him. His family would like to thank everyone for there best wishes, prayers, positive thinking please keep it going as it is working. Thank you.”