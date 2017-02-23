Staffin handler selected for sheepdog finals

A Skye sheepdog handler has been selected to take part in the North of Scotland team.

Ian MacDonald from Staffin will join three other north handlers in the team at the Scottish inter-district nursery sheepdog final being held at Cawdor on 4th March.

Nine districts covering the whole of Scotland will be represented, and 45 young dogs (under the age of two-and-a-half) will be competing. Handlers have been competing in trials in each of their districts over the winter period to gain selection for the finals.

It will be Ian MacDonald’s first time competing in the final. George Simpson from Forgue near Huntly, Will Cormack from Mey and Ian Sutherland from Strathnaver are also in the North of Scotland team.