Plumber sacrifices beard in memory of friend

A well-known Skye plumber, Raymond MacCallum, sacrificed his magnificent beard on Tuesday afternoon, in memory of his former work colleague and friend Duncan ‘Spats’ MacKinnon, who sadly passed away last year.

Raymond, from Portnalong, who has proudly displayed his beard for as long as he can remember, was closely shaved by hairdressing lecturer, Dawnmarie Cameron (left) at the West Highland College in Portree.

In doing so, Raymond raised £1,000 for the Huntingtons Disease charity and also £5,00 for the Skye Midwives. Raymond is pictured with his wife Fiona (below), who is clearly delighted with his new clean-cut look.