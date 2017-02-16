New sponsor for shinty’s Camanachd Cup

Shinty’s most sought after prize has a new sponsor.

The Camanachd Association today (Thursday) welcomed Tulloch Homes as the principal sponsor for the Camanachd Cup until 2021.

Tulloch name has a 90-year history of business activity in Scotland, historically in the construction and building services sector, but now focused on building quality homes.

The Chief Executive of Tulloch Homes is the Newtonmore shinty great George Fraser.

He said: “Shinty is part of the DNA of our business.

“Accordingly, our investors were more than happy that we should undertake this journey with the Camanachd Association and we look forward to a successful partnership.

“It is not our first involvement in the game, for we sponsored the Celtic Society Cup and the MacTavish Cup in 2004 and 2005. More recently we’ve been involved in donating shinty sticks to some primary schools.”

He added: “It caps our excellent 90th anniversary celebrations, during which we donated £25,000 each to the Highland Hospice, Archie Highland Appeal for the new Children’s Ward at Raigmore Hospital, and to the Woodlands Day Care Centre, Inverness, run by Alzheimer’s Scotland.

“It is all about putting something back for the benefit of the communities which have supported Tulloch Homes so well over the years.”

Jim Barr, President of the Camanachd Association, said: “The Camanachd Association looks forward to an exciting new chapter of the Camanachd Cup’s 121-year history and is appreciative of the support for the further development of grass roots Shinty which will result from this partnership. The “Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup” will continue to be the premier cup competition for senior teams throughout Scotland and a winner’s medal will remain the single most coveted honour for the players involved.

“Tulloch Homes will become only the third sponsor of this iconic trophy and we wish to forge a lasting relationship with them, similar to that enjoyed with the previous two sponsors of this competition.”

The competition had been without a sponsor last year, after the previous long-running deal with SSE ended after the 2015 final.