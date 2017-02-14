Police appeal following incidents on Skye

Police on Skye are appealing for information following two incidents on Sunday (12th February).

Officers are seeking a white camper van which was involved in an incident near Sconser around 5pm on Sunday. The campervan has a cream coloured cab and the word “Swift” marked above the front windshield together with the word “Lifestyle” and two stripes running down both sides of the vehicle. The vehicle is believed to have damage to the rear.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this vehicle or who may have information regarding the driver or occupants. The vehicle may be parked up overnight or travelling in the Inverness or Lochaber area.

They are also seeking a stolen black A3 Audi, registration SY63YAW, which was taken overnight on the 12th – 13th February and was last seen heading south from the Broadford area. Police would like to remind all motorists to be vigilant and to keep keys in a secure place.

If you have any information on either vehicle, Police can be contacted on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111.