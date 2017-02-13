Kyle lifeboat aid boat drifting off Plockton

The Kyle lifeboat was called to assist a broken down fishing vessel off Plockton yesterday (Sunday).

At just after 3pm on Sunday the ‘Spirit of Fred. Olsen’ lifeboat was paged to assist the 16-foot fishing boat ‘Ptarmigan’ which had suffered a loss of power and was drifting towards the southern shore of the Applecross peninsula. The vessel — with two crew on board — had suffered an engine failure approximately one mile from the Plockton lighthouse and was drifting without power in blustery conditions.

The lifeboat arrived on scene at 3.30pm and quickly took the vessel under tow back to Plockton. The ‘Ptarmigan’ was safely returned to its mooring at 4.29pm and the lifeboat returned to Kyle and was refuelled and ready for service by 5.20pm.