Lottery grant for Skye Circus Skills

Skye Circus Skills have been awarded over £15,500 through the national health lottery to bring a professional aerial tutor to the area for two years to teach static trapeze to new and existing members.

The two-year project called ‘Aerial evolutions in Lochalsh and Skye’ is based on a small successful pilot and provides a social activity to help residents connect with each another. The tutor will also teach silks – aerial acrobatics while suspended from a ribbon of fabric.

Skye Circus Skills will be running ‘come and try’ sessions on Monday 20th February Mondary 27th February and Monday 6th March from 7pm until 8.30pm in Inverinate Hall. Following this, there will be weekly practice sessions and a visiting tutor once every two months.

The project is open to adults and over-12s residents in Skye and Lochalsh living in the following areas – Elgol, Torrin, Luib, Dunan, Strollamus, Heaste, Broadford, Breakish, Kyleakin, Kyle, Balmacara, Auchtertrye, Ardelve, Sallachy, Killilan and Dornie.

Jayne Calderwood of Skye Circus Skills said: “This investment will help us expand our group and give our existing members the chance to learn new skills.

“Aerial is a great way to keep fit — it is challenging and fun as well as being creative. You also get a great sense of achievement from managing to do something you thought looked impossible.

“It’s a great way to make new friends as we always help and encourage each other to reach new goals.”

The money was secured through the People’s Health Trust and the HealthKind community interest company, which aims at addressing health inequalities across the north of Scotland.