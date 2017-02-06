Council set to build 49 homes in Ullapool

An artists impression of the planned development
Highland Council intend to build 49 houses in Ullapool, on the site of the former Glenfield Hotel.
The council bought the 1.91-hectare Old Moss Road site in 2013, and the hotel and staff annex were demolished the following year. A spokeswoman said a final decision on the mix of housing tenure had still to be agreed.
She added: “Planning consent is sought for a mixed-tenure development that will include houses and flats for rent by the council and housing association as well as opportunities for low-cost home ownership and outright purchase.
“Depending on gaining all statutory consents it is anticipated that works will commence on a first phase of around 16 units during late summer 2017 with the first houses being completed late 2018.”
