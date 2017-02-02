Inverinate man’s community spirit recognised

This year's Maurice Nicol Award has been presented to Iain Fraser of A Fraser Builders Inverinate.
Together with his wife Anne, Iain has over the last 34 years passed on his skills and craftsmanship to over 16 apprentices many of whom work in the Lochalsh area. Even throughout the building recession Iain continued to employ local apprentices, some of whom have gone on to run their own businesses.
The award is presented by Skye Rotary Club each year to an individual or organisation that has made an outstanding contribution to the local community. Maurice Nicol was a Yorkshireman who made Skye his adopted home. A carpenter by trade, he was president of the then Portree and District Rotary Club in 1990/91.