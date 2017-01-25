Inverewe in running for garden of the year award

Inverewe Garden in Wester Ross has been named as the only Scottish finalist in the garden of the year category at the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards.

Now in their sixth year, the awards celebrate the British countryside and its people, from heritage attractions and favourite holiday destinations to the best gardens, nature reserves and the finest rural pubs.

Inverewe property manager Kevin Frediani said: "It is testament to the hard work of all of my team here at Inverewe that we have achieved this nomination. I am hugely proud of the team and of the growing number of awards that we are being nominated for that are recognising our wonderful Inverewe product. "

In 2016 we opened the newly renovated Inverewe House and, within the house, the Sawyer Gallery, a new inspirational art gallery to honour Mairi Sawyeer who dedicated Inverewe to the National Trust for Scotland to keep in perpetuity. This development, together with the adjoining Bothy Café, is opening up many new and exciting event opportunities for us in 2017."

Voting for the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards is open until 28th February, either online at countryfile.com/awards, or via the form in the February issue of the magazine. Winners will be announced mid-March in an online ceremony and will appear in the May issue of the magazine.

Kevin added: "This is a wonderful beginning to our 2017 season. We have so many exciting developments and events happening this year at Inverewe, from world famous gardening experts to brand new glasshouses, from national collection status to Adventure Travel Film Festivals. It looks like being a spectacular year for Inverewe. Winning this BBC Countryfile Award would be a superb achievement for us all. Please go online and vote for us!"