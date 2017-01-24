A87 improvement works in Skye and Lochalsh

Share this article with others: Email

Two stretches of the A87 road in Skye and Lochalsh are soon to receive almost £300,000 of resurfacing improvements following an investment from Transport Scotland.Motorists using the A87 between Strollamus and Dunan on Skye and also at the village of Inverinate on the mainland are soon to benefit from a significantly-improved road surface. The investment will see both stretches of the route resurfaced to address any cracks, potholes or other defects along this section to create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.From Strollamus to Dunan the work will begin on Monday 6th February for six days, 7am to 7pm, with no work programmed over the weekend. At Inverinate, resurfacing is due to begin on Tuesday 14th February for up to two weeks, 7am to 7pm, again with no work programmed at weekends. For the safety of the workforce and road users, a convoy system of traffic management will be in use while the work is being carried out at both locations. Traffic management will be removed outwith working hours and at weekends, but a temporary restricted speed limit will remain in place as traffic will be running on an uneven surface.