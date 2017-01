Share this article with others: Email

Fly-tipping is an issue across the Highlands and this unofficial dump near Kyle, on the road to Erbusaig, has become a particular eyesore over the last few months. This week, one disgusted local thought they’d send us this photo to highlight the problem. The tip is near the former Clan Garage. Disposing of waste outwith a registered disposal site is a criminal offence. Anyone with any information about fly-tipping can contact Police Scotland on 101.