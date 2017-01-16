Galson Estate marks ten years of community ownership

Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn celebrated 10 years of community ownership of Galson Estate last week.

A programme of events for the community will run throughout the year ahead to mark this major achievement. The first event in the programme is the launch of a new £10,000 grant funding stream as part of Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn’s Community Investment Fund, coming just months after the opening of a £5,000 stream.

Agnes Rennie, chair of Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn, said: “It gives me great pleasure to kick-start this year of celebration and invite our community to join with the directors and staff in the various planned events. It’s a time for reflecting on all that has been achieved and also to look forward to what we hope the future will bring. After 10 years, we are uniquely placed to shape the kind of community we aspire to see in the future, with a new and expanding investment fund, a refreshed vision and a cohesive strategic plan.

“I need to thank fellow directors, past and present, our staff over the years and many others who have played important roles in supporting the Urras. Progress in the years ahead will be dependent on partnership and collaboration and I look forward to making the most of shared ambitions and mutual interests both within and outwith the estate as we move forward.”

Key development projects have been taken forward by Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn, which was set up to manage the estate on behalf of the community in 2005 prior to the buy-out, including a £5.1m scheme to install three wind turbines at Ballantrushal, near Barvas.