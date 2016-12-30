Police appeal over dinosaur vandalism on Skye

Skye police are investigating alleged vandalism to dinosaur footprints on Staffin beach that happened at some point on Wednesday 28th December.

Members of the public reported that plaster-cast appeared to have been poured into two of the fossilised dinosaur footprints on the beach which has resulted in damage.

Inspector Lynda Allan said: “We would like to speak to a man believed to be aged in his late 40s to early 50s, of stocky build and approximately 6’1” – 6’2”. It is believed he travelled in a white Hymer campervan.

“Obviously, this is a place of significant interest in our area and we are keen to establish the circumstances as soon as possible, so any assistance at all from locals and visitors to the island at this time of the year would be greatly appreciated.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.