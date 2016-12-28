Record number of entries for FilmG

An annual competition to discover new Gaelic talent has attracted a record number of entries in its ninth year of existence.

FilmG, run by MG Alba, is open to young filmmakers and school groups and will have its own glamorous prizewinning ceremony in Glasgow in February.

This year there have been a record 105 entries, including 56 film entries in the youth section and 25 in the open category.

Newly-introduced prizes for best sports commentary and best script have also attracted exciting entries and the organisers predict that judges will have some tough decisions to make over the coming couple of weeks. All film entries can now be viewed online.

Iseabail Mactaggart, director of strategy and partnership at MG ALBA, said: “This is a significant increase in FilmG entries overall and that is incredibly exciting. New categories like sports commentary have been particularly successful, and that is good news too. We want to see more Gaelic-speaking talent creating more Gaelic digital content – this demonstrates that FilmG is an effective way to nurture that.”